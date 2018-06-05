California primary election: live results

Voters on Tuesday head to the polls for California's pivotal primary, which could help determine whether Democrats will gain control of the House in the November midterms.

The Golden State is home to 10 of the most competitive House races in the nation, virtually all currently held by Republicans. The state is a key to the Democratic Party’s plan to net the 23 seats it needs to flip the House majority in November.

But uncertainty abounds thanks to the state's "jungle primary" system, where the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

The unusual dynamic threatens to keep the Democrats shut out of key House battles, eliminating any chance of competing in top races. It could also keep Republicans off the ballot in the governor’s race, an outcome that could deal a blow to GOP turnout in November.

The polls close at 11 p.m. EDT. Follow below as The Hill provide live updates and analysis throughout the day.

Trump on voters’ minds

3:05 p.m.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Five hundred days into his term in office, President Trump Donald John TrumpDem leader blasts ICE chief for plans to speak to 'hate group' Christie: 'I have not been asked' to help Trump prepare for Mueller interview Papadopoulos's wife asks Trump to pardon her husband in Mueller probe MORE is top of mind for many voters casting ballots in California today, even if he won’t be on the ballot for another two years.

In interviews Tuesday morning, most voters said they were thinking of Trump and his high-profile fights with California officials over immigration and health care, even as they cast ballots for state offices.

“I don’t like what they’ve done to Donald Trump,” said Janice Umland, a dental hygienist in Burlingame who voted for businessman John Cox (R). “I’m tired of people bashing someone who’s just trying to do the right thing.”

“It’s all about the president,” she said of her vote.

Kirk Hawkins, who works in commercial insurance, said his votes for Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSeven storylines to watch in California’s primary Obama to attend his first DNC fundraiser of 2018 At least 8 white nationalists running for office across US: report MORE (D) were cast with an eye toward resisting Trump’s agenda.

“If you look at it as a chessboard, you need to set it opposite the other side. And Gavin is the king we need,” Hawkins said. Of Feinstein, he added: “Right now she’s one of the strongest voices we have.”

Kory Mingus, a legal assistant in Half Moon Bay, said he voted for Feinstein as “a bulwark against Trump.”

Several voters who said they cast ballots for Republicans cited California’s status as a "sanctuary state" as a focal point. Trump’s Justice Department has said California and dozens of other jurisdictions are ineligible for law enforcement grants because they prohibit police agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws in some cases.

“If illegal by definition means it’s against the law, don’t ignore the law, change the law,” said Steven Patton, a structural engineer in Half Moon Bay who voted Republican for governor. “When you think about our tax dollars paying for people who might not even be paying taxes, that’s ridiculous.”

– Reid Wilson

GOP super PAC quietly spent to boost candidates

2:48 p.m.

Republican outside groups mounted a behind-the-scenes effort to marshal support to favored House candidates in California’s unusual “jungle primary” system.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP leadership, funded the effort to air television commercials and build out a ground game for six GOP candidates. The group targeted three districts: the 39th, 48th and 49th.

In California, the entire field of candidates runs on the same ballot and the top two candidates advance to a general election, regardless of party. So it's possible that divided fields could lead to a political party being shut out of advancing any candidates into a general election for a specific seat.

Democrats have telegraphed their heavy spending in these districts for weeks, part of the party's efforts to ensure it won't be shut out of any of these key races. But Republicans appeared to be taking a more hands-off approach, at least until the Congressional Leadership Fund's plans were revealed.

The Congressional Leadership Fund spent $1.5 million on the effort, passing the money to another outside group, the American Future Fund, to spend on its behalf. Thanks to federal election laws that didn't require the spending to be disclosed until regular campaign finance filings in July, the Congressional Leadership Fund was able to spend without raising eyebrows.

In the 39th District race to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceDemocrats on edge in battle to replace Issa in California Seven storylines to watch in California’s primary GOP doubles female recruits for congressional races MORE (R-Calif.), the effort boosted Assemblywoman Young Kim and former state Senate Minority Leader Bob Huff.

In the 48th District, the effort aided two Republicans, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherDemocrats on edge in battle to replace Issa in California Seven storylines to watch in California’s primary Dems fear shutout in bid to take down GOP's Rohrabacher MORE and former Assemblyman Scott Baugh.

And in the race to replace Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaDemocrats on edge in battle to replace Issa in California Seven storylines to watch in California’s primary House Republicans rally Trump voters in California primaries MORE (R-Calif.) in the 49th District, the effort boosted local public official Dianne Harkey and state Assemblyman Rocky Chavez.

Politico first reported the connection between the American Future Fund spending and the Congressional Leadership Fund.

– Ben Kamisar

No-party voters outnumber Republicans in California

12:15 p.m.

BURLINGAME, Calif. — The number of California voters who decline to register with a political party now tops the number of voters who affiliate with the GOP, a first in state history and an indication of the struggle Republicans have in competing in the heart of the resistance to President Trump.

Figures from Secretary of State Alex Padilla's (D) office, released two weeks before Tuesday's primary election, show 4,852,817 unaffiliated voters and 4,769,299 registered Republicans.

The share of unaffiliated voters has doubled since 1998, while the share of Republicans has slumped 10 percentage points over the same time. Republicans hit a peak of almost 5.4 million voters in 2006.

Democratic voters, on the other hand, have held steady to their share of the overall electorate. Today, 44 percent of the electorate — 8,438,268 voters — are registered Democrats, about the same as pre-election reports issued in 2014, 2010, 2006 and 2002.

The most heavily Democratic counties are in the Bay Area. More than half of those registered to vote affiliate with the Democratic Party in San Francisco; Alameda County, home of Oakland; Marin County, on the north side of the Golden Gate Bridge; Santa Cruz County; and Sonoma County.

The most heavily Republican counties in the state are northern rural counties, outposts of conservatism where secession movements have gained attention at times in recent decades. Modoc County, which borders Oregon and Nevada, is the only county in California where more than half the registered voters are Republicans. Neighboring Lassen County and Shasta County, and Amador County, southwest of Lake Tahoe, are all more than 45 percent Republican.

In what may be a troubling sign for Republicans, only a tiny percentage of the youngest generation of voters are choosing the GOP. California allows 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote. Of the 67,883 teenagers who have pre-registered, just 9.4 percent affiliate with Republicans; 37 percent chose Democrats; and 45 percent declined to affiliate with any party.

– Reid Wilson

House Republicans target 100,000 California voters with primary day text program