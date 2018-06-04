Retiring Democratic rep to run for lieutenant governor in Minnesota

Rep. Rick Nolan Richard (Rick) Michael NolanCongress — when considering women’s health, don’t forget about lung cancer Lawmakers seek to limit US involvement in Yemen's civil war House Republicans reserve millions in early air time MORE (D-Minn.), who announced his plans to retire from Congress earlier this year, is running for lieutenant governor in his home state, he said on Monday.

Nolan will serve as running mate to Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, who launched her surprise gubernatorial bid after the state party declined to endorse her reelection bid at last weekend's convention.

While Nolan had initially announced his decision to retire earlier this year, adding he wouldn't run for governor, he called Swanson's offer, which came this weekend, "compelling."

The new ticket joins a crowded primary that includes another fellow member of the Minnesota congressional delegation.

Rep. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzFavored governor candidates snubbed in Minnesota conventions Senate must pass Mission Act to give veterans care they deserve Avoid political games with crucial VA reform bill MORE (D-Minn.), who is running on a ticket with state auditor Rebecca Otto, had been seen as the frontrunner in the race. But Walz also lost the state party's endorsement at the convention — delegates instead endorsed Democratic state Rep. Erin Murphy's ticket.

Announcing the ticket on Monday, the two candidates argued their bid would find ways to reach consensus and bring the state together in a contentious political era. Democrats have a strong record of statewide success in Minnesota; President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump to attend event with Gold Star families on Monday US official: North Korea's top military officials replaced Iran urges countries to stand up to Trump's 'bullying' on nuke deal MORE lost the state by less than 2 points in 2016.

"We are convinced beyond any doubt that there's widespread common agreement," Nolan said on the key priorities for everyday Americans. "That's what we are going to search for — the common ground, fix things and get things done."

While the ticket is a late entry to the race, voters will not cast their ballots until August.