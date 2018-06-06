Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November

State auditor Matt Rosendale is projected to win Montana’s GOP Senate primary, setting up the party’s top candidate in the race for a marquee match-up against Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterMontana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November Overnight Defense: Dems detail North Korea priorities ahead of Trump summit | White House doctor under investigation | Defense industry braces for tariffs Pentagon watchdog officially launches investigation into White House doctor MORE (D).

The Associated Press called the race for Rosendale at 11:33 p.m. MDT. He had been the frontrunner in a race that remained largely under the radar.

He’s won the backing of a handful of powerful national conservative groups, GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, and prominent conservative senators like Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMontana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November McConnell cancels Senate's August recess Cruz slams 'dishonest journalists' for reports of 18-second delay to Trump pardon question MORE (R-Texas) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMontana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November America's arms sales paradox — the price of self-sufficiency Officials disclose potential cellphone surveillance activity near White House MORE (R-Ky.). And he had the virtue of being the only candidate to have successfully won a statewide campaign in Montana.

But while the race lacked the fireworks of some of the more contentious GOP primaries across the country, Rosendale’s foes landed some punches that could reverberate in the general election.

Rosendale has long faced criticism for moving from Maryland in the 2000s, with former Billings Judge Russell Fagg attempting to frame him as a carpetbagger. Fagg has also blasted Rosendale for not supporting the death penalty.

Businessman and veteran Troy Downing (R) and state Sen. Al Olszewski (R) were also running for the nomination.

Republicans see Montana as a top pick-up opportunity, considering how President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November MORE won the state by 20 points in 2016 and that Tester has never secured more than 50 percent of the vote in either of his two previous successful Senate bids.

They also are emboldened by Trump’s furor with Tester, the ranking member on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, for his role in sinking Trump’s previous Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee.

Tester’s office released a memo outlining various misconduct allegations against White House physician Ronny Jackson, whom Trump had nominated to head the VA. Jackson denied the allegations but ultimately withdrew, prompting Trump to promise revenge on Tester.

But Democrats are confident that Tester, a former head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, is more than ready for the challenge and that Tester’s record on veterans’ issues is favorable ground for him.