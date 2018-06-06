Feinstein to face fellow Dem in November

With 97 percent of the precincts reporting, Feinstein led a crowded field of nearly 30 candidates with 44 percent of the vote. Her position in November's general election was never in doubt Tuesday night, as she remained well ahead of the pack throughout the evening.



De Leon secured the second position in the runoff, The Associated Press projected Wednesday morning, with 11.3 percent of the vote.



The nearest Republican, businessman James Bradley, finished with just under 9 percent of the vote.

Feinstein, first elected to the Senate in 1992, has kept a low profile on the campaign trail in recent months, relying on high name recognition and a huge campaign war chest — partially self-funded — to pad her advantage.

De Leon, on the other hand, has stumped relentlessly in recent weeks in order to boost his own standing. He spent Monday stumping at a Laborers training center in San Ramon, east of Oakland, before jetting back to his base in Los Angeles for last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies.

Voters interviewed Tuesday said they liked Feinstein's seniority in Washington, and her willingness to stand up to the Trump administration — even if some did bring up the fact that, at 84, she is the oldest member of the Senate.

"She's well respected. She's insightful. A little long in the tooth, but right now I think there's a certain lack of values" in Washington, said Bill Dimmer, a voter in this small town south of San Francisco. "I think she's the balance."

Feinstein begins the general election with the clear advantage, both politically and financially. She had raised more than $14 million through May 16, according to the latest reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, and had $7 million in the bank, including $5 million she lent her own campaign in December.

De Leon had raised just $1.1 million and had $693,000 on hand three weeks before the primary.

—Ben Kamisar contributed.