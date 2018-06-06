Dem wins primary in bid to become first Native American congresswoman

Former state Democratic Party leader Debra Haaland won the Democratic primary in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday night in her bid to become the first-ever Native American woman to serve in Congress.

The Associated Press called the race for Haaland, who defeated a crowded field of candidates to secure the Democratic nomination. She will now face former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones (R) and Libertarian candidate Lloyd Princeton in November.

There are currently two Native American members of Congress, but both are men. Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 230 years, there’s never been a Native American woman in Congress. I have never seen myself in that body of our government,” Haaland told ABC News ahead of the primary.

The candidate volunteered on former President Obama’s 2008 campaign before becoming the chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

Haaland also ran for lieutenant governor in 2014, but lost the race.