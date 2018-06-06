Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) is joining the race to become New York’s next attorney general.

Maloney told the New York Times of his decision Tuesday. However, he said that he will still run for his congressional seat, raising questions about the legality of simultaneously running for two offices at once.

“I’ve been down here fighting the Trump administration and playing some pretty good defense but I want to get on offense,” Maloney told the newspaper. “This job is an opportunity to do it.”

The lawmaker, the first openly gay representative from New York, said that he and his legal team believe he will be able to run both campaigns despite a state law that appears to block him from doing so.

Maloney also said that he believes he’ll be able to use the roughly $3.15 million he raised for his congressional reelection race in his attorney general campaign.

The state posts opened after former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned last month after allegations of assault.

Maloney will face off against New York City public advocate Letitia James, law professor and former gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout and Leecia Eve, who served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday House Dem to run for New York attorney general Over 100k voters' names left off rolls in Los Angeles County MORE and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).