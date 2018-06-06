Kayla Moore, wife of Roy Moore, loses bid for Alabama GOP committee

Kayla Moore, wife of former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGrimm condemns Donovan after Trump endorsement: Endorsements can't change facts Trump backs Donovan in New York House race Stacey Abrams could revolutionize politics if elected Georgia governor MORE (R), lost her bid on Tuesday for a seat on the state Republican Executive Committee.

She lost the Place 2 seat from Etowah County to a longtime member of the committee, Sandra Lasseter, according to Alabama news site AL.com.

Lasseter received 7,275 votes and Kayla Moore received 5,939.

"Thank you to all who voted for me today! Congratulations to Mrs. Lasseter," she posted on Facebook Tuesday night. "Sorry I couldn't post sooner but I have had a difficult time trying to find it as we are out of town. Thank you all again!"

Roy Moore lost the Senate race last year to Sen. Doug Jones (D) following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and assault involving teenagers.

The special election was to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMcCabe seeking immunity for Senate testimony on Clinton email probe Graham questions if Rosenstein can remain in charge of Mueller probe McConnell: Trump 'obviously' would not pardon himself MORE.

Kayla Moore vehemently defended her husband during the campaign and accused the media of portraying the couple as “anti-Semitic” last December.

Roy Moore once suggested that billionaire Democratic donor George Soros is going to hell.

His former campaign manager, Rich Hobson, was also defeated on Tuesday in his race to unseat Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyRoby, Bright head to GOP runoff in Alabama GOP doubles female recruits for congressional races Tax law supporters rally for Republicans in tough races MORE (R-Ala.), AL.com reported.