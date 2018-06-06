Feinstein advances to general election, opponent undetermined

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Undocumented immigrants shouldn't replace legal ones California primary election: live results MORE (D-Calif.) advanced in her state's Democratic primary on Tuesday, although her opponent in the California general election has not been determined.

Feinstein was competing against 31 candidates in the primary, including California state Sen. Kevin de Leon (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein, who is her party's establishment favorite, walked away with 44 percent of the vote, while de Leon trailed at roughly 11 percent, and Republican James Bradley garnered nearly 9 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic state. Six percent of the state's precincts had yet to report.

Bradley has never held elected office and raised less than $5,000 in the run-up to the primary.

De Leon, however, said he still feels good about the results.

“We decided to give voters a real choice — between new ideas and the same old, same old,” de Leon told supporters, according to The Associated Press, adding “this race is a fight for California’s future.”

A Senate race between Feinstein and de Leon would not be the first time two Democrats faced off for a seat in California.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia primary election: live results Clinton allies open to backing Warren for president in 2020 California, Ohio senators unveil wager for NBA finals MORE (D-Calif.) defeated Rep. Loretta Sanchez Loretta L. SanchezFeinstein challenger faces uphill battle Calif. Senate candidate 'dabs' at debate California Republican endorses Democrat's Senate bid MORE (D-Calif.) in 2016.