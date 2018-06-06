Alabama sheriff who allegedly kept $750K meant to feed inmates loses reelection

The Alabama sheriff who reportedly kept nearly $750,000 in excess government funding meant to feed inmates has lost his Republican primary bid for reelection.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin conceded his race against Rainbow City Police Chief Jonathon Horton on Tuesday night, according to Alabama news site AL.com.

Entrekin concede the primary around 8:15 p.m. after early exit polls showed Horton had an overwhelming lead.

The Etowah County probate office reported that Horton had received 12,196 votes, compared to Entrekin’s 6,742 with 34 of the county’s 35 ballot boxes recording.

Horton is not currently set to face any Democrats or independent candidates during the general election.

AL.com reporting from March found that Entrekin had pocketed $750,000 in excess government funding over the past three years, which he reported on ethics disclosure forms as being from “Food Provisions.”

The provisions were meant to feed inmates at the county jail he runs. Alabama state law allowed sheriffs to keep “excess” funds allocated for food.

It was also reported that Entrekin and his wife had purchased a $740,000 home with an in-ground pool in an upscale neighborhood. He had gotten a $592,000 mortgage to finance the purchase.