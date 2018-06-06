Trump on Super Tuesday 2018: 'So much for the big Blue Wave'

President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November MORE in a tweet early Wednesday claimed victory after Republicans secured spots in major California races this November.

In a tweet, the president mocked reports of Democratic Party strength heading into the midterm elections, predicting a "Red Wave" of GOP victories instead.

Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Trump's tweet comes hours after businessman John Cox (R) secured a runoff slot against Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in Tuesday's primary.

Republicans also locked Democrats out of at least one House race, in Rep. Paul Cook Paul Joseph CookRatcheting up the pressure on Venezuela California GOP congressional candidate compared Parkland teens to Hitler Congress thinks big to tackle a defining crisis of our times MORE's (R) district, and the plethora of GOP candidates remaining on the ballot for November could mean a higher turnout among Republican voters in the state later this year.

Democrats secured their own victories Tuesday night, however, scoring at least second-place finishes in every race they targeted.

California is home to 10 of the most competitive House races this November, as Democrats try to overcome a 23-seat deficit and retake control of the lower chamber. The latest CBS News–YouGov Battleground Tracker shows the Democrats with a slight advantage over Republicans currently for control of the House, well within the poll's margin of error.

Updated at 10:34 a.m.