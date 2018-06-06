Poll: Dems lead Republican by 7 on generic House ballot

Democrats are leading Republicans on a generic House ballot by 7 points ahead of the midterm elections in November, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Forty-seven percent of voters said they would want to see the Democratic Party regain control of the House if the midterm elections were held today.

Forty percent of voters said they would want to see Republicans maintain control of the lower chamber.

Democrats need a net gain of 24 seats to reclaim the House.

The survey comes after the biggest midterm primary night of the year, which included races for 85 congressional districts.

The new poll also showed 51 percent of voters of voters disapprove of the way President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November MORE is handling the job, while 40 percent said they approved of his presidency.

Trump has expressed a willingness to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from May 31 to June 5 among 1,223 voters across the U.S. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.