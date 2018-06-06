Al Sharpton: Trump on course to win in 2020 because Dems are ‘too tame’ to deal with him

The Rev. Al Sharpton reportedly said Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November MORE is set to win reelection in 2020 because Democrats are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent."

Sharpton told The Guardian during a visit to the United Kingdom that Democrats likely to face off against Trump in 2020 are failing to excite opposition to the president.

He said a lack of leadership would lead to a bad result for Democrats in the midterm elections and noted that mobilization is needed for a landslide win.

“They’ve lost the ability to dramatize,” Sharpton said. “He understands spectacle and drama and they don’t.”

Sharpton said that Democrats should be deliberately “getting themselves arrested” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the current controversy concerning the policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the border.

“What was the Civil Rights movement if not drama? Martin Luther King was the master of street theatre,” Sharpton said. “No one would have listened if he just gave speeches.”

According to Sharpton, one candidate who "could beat Trump in a heartbeat" in 2020 is Oprah Winfrey because she is capable of speaking to poor workers. Winfrey has repeatedly said she has no interest in a White House bid.

Sharpton also said black voters would likely support former Vice President Joe Biden if he were to run for president because "he covered Obama's back for eight years."

Sharpton said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) failed to get black support during his 2016 Oval Office run because he focused on class and not race. He predicted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could get more support from blacks because she was more attuned to the "racial dimension."

Democrats need to get an effective message based on “rights, jobs and healthcare” instead of going after Trump for his scandals, Sharpton told The Guardian.

“You got to get the message right; then you’ll get the messenger,” he said, adding that Democrats can’t just wait for the president to self-destruct.