Poll: Dems hold 10-point lead over GOP on generic House ballot

Democrats hold a 10-point lead over the GOP on the generic House ballot, according to a new poll from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

The poll, released Thursday, found that 50 percent of respondents said they want Democrats to take control of Congress, compared to the 40 percent who said they want Republicans to maintain control.

The Democrats' lead is 3 points higher than in April, when the same poll found 47 percent of voters said they would prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress. The percentage of those in favor of GOP leadership held at 40 percent.

The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday found that control of the House was a toss-up between the two parties.

Republicans fear they could lose control of Congress in the midterm elections after maintaining a hold on both chambers during President Trump Donald John TrumpPence appears to mimic Trump in viral video Senior Trump aide and key player in North Korea summit eyeing White House exit: report McConnell: Senate won't pass bill reining in Trump's tariff authority MORE’s first two years of office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Immigration bill not on Senate's agenda McConnell: Senate won't pass bill reining in Trump's tariff authority McConnell: Bill reining in Trump's tariff powers 'an exercise in futility' MORE (R-Ky.) also canceled the Senate’s August recess, preventing vulnerable red-state Democrats from campaigning ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The NBC News/WSJ poll conducted phone interviews with 900 registered voters from June 1-4 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.