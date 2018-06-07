Dem candidate for Maryland governor airs first campaign ad ever with same-sex kiss

Richard Madaleno, a Democratic candidate in Maryland's gubernatorial race, made history on Thursday by airing the first political TV campaign ad to feature a same-sex kiss, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

In the ad, Madaleno vows to "stand up to" President Trump Donald John TrumpPence appears to mimic Trump in viral video Senior Trump aide and key player in North Korea summit eyeing White House exit: report McConnell: Senate won't pass bill reining in Trump's tariff authority MORE by highlighting ways he's opposed the commander in chief's agenda as a state senator in Maryland.

“I’m running for governor to deliver progressive results and to stand up to Donald Trump,” Madaleno says in his ad. “Here are a few of the things that I’ve done that already infuriate him.”

Madaleno goes on to list ways he has opposed Trump's agenda as a state senator in Maryland. In one part, he touts a bill he co-sponsored that banned assault weapons in the state, and a child interject, "Take that NRA". He also lists his support for public schools, including a dig at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosStudent rips DeVos at school safety commission for failure to take on guns The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Primary results give both parties hopes for November DeVos backtracks, says schools can't call ICE on students MORE.

“And what’s the No. 1 way I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” Madaleno asks before kissing his husband Mark Hodge on the lips. “Take that, Trump."

The ad first aired Thursday morning during "Fox & Friends" and will air across the state.

If elected, Madaleno would be the state's first openly gay governor. He was the state's first openly gay member of the General Assembly and fought to legalize same-sex marriage in the state.

The ad comes in the middle of LGBT pride month.

Madaleno is one of several candidates competing in the Democratic primary for Maryland's gubernatorial race.

According to a recent poll by The Washington Post, he is in fourth place with 6 percent of voters' support. Democrat Ben Jealous is currently in the lead with 21 percent of the vote.

Updated at 12:09 p.m.