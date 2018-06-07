Poll: More Democrats than Republicans say US would benefit from more elected women

A significantly greater number of Democrats than Republicans say they believe the country would be better off with more female elected officials, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday.

Eighty-seven percent of Democrats polled say they thought the country would benefit with more women holding elected office, while only 10 percent disagree with the sentiment.

Only 49 percent of Republicans say they believed the country would be better off with more elected women, while 38 percent say they do not agree.

Democratic women have experienced a slew of primary victories leading up to November's midterms.

In May, former George state House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams became the first black woman to receive a gubernatorial nomination, while former Marine pilot Amy McGrath won her primary race for a Kentucky House seat over an mayor backed by national Democrats.

Republicans, meanwhile, have seen a surge in the number of women running in House races: 103 this cycle, compared to only 48 in 2016.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted on June 1-4, among 900 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.