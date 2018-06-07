Fox News poll gives Dems 9-point edge on generic ballot

Democrats hold a nine-point lead over Republicans on the generic House ballot, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

According to the survey, 48 percent of voters preferred the Democratic candidate in their House district, compared to 39 percent who preferred the Republican candidate.

That nine-point lead is up from the five-point lead Democrats held in March, the last time Fox News surveyed voters on the matter.

The Fox News survey comes as welcome news for Democrats as they seek to regain control of the House in November's midterm elections.

Two other polls released this week — an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey and a Quinnipiac University poll — also gave Democrats sizable leads on the generic House ballot.

Democrats also appear to be more interested in midterm elections than Republicans.

According to the Fox News poll, 72 percent of Democrats said they were either extremely or very interested in the contests. Sixty-three percent of Republicans said the same.

Respondents reported greater trust in Republicans to handle issues related to terrorism, border security and the economy, but Democrats were favored by respondents on issues such as climate change, health care, immigration and judicial nominations.

The Fox News poll surveyed 1,001 randomly selected registered voters nationwide from June 3-6. It has a margin of error of three percentage points.