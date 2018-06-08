Cook Political Report shifts 5 races after California, NJ primaries

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the ratings for three House contests in favor of Democrats and two in favor of Republicans following Tuesday’s primaries in California and New Jersey.

The races moving in favor of Democrats are all open-seat races where the Republican incumbent is retiring.

ADVERTISEMENT Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaCalifornia: Ground zero for the 2018 midterms There is no blue wave in California Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Momentum for single payer in California? | House voting on opioid bills next week | Trump eyes HHS reorganization MORE (R-Calif.) was moved from a toss-up to lean Democrat by Cook. Seats held by Reps. Frank LoBiondo Frank Alo LoBiondoN.J. state senator wins Dem nomination in bid to replace LoBiondo Congress — when considering women’s health, don’t forget about lung cancer GOP revolts multiply against retiring Ryan MORE and Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenHouse panel unveils 4.6B Pentagon spending bill Six takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday House panel advances financial services spending bill MORE in New Jersey were shifted from lean Democrat to likely Democrat, and from toss-up to lean Democrat.

Democrats have long seen all three districts as pick-up opportunities.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Navy sailor pardoned by Trump says he shouldn’t be subject to different standard than Hillary Clinton Hillicon Valley: Deal reached on ZTE, but lawmakers look to block it | New encryption bill | Dems push Ryan for net neutrality vote | Google vows it won't use AI for weapons DOJ to release report on Clinton probe next week MORE won Issa’s seat by 7 points in 2016, but was narrowly defeated by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to leave G-7 summit early, travel directly to Singapore Stormy Daniels’s former attorney files defamation suit against her Justice Department seizes reporter's phone, email records in leak probe: report MORE in both of those New Jersey districts.

In the race to replace Issa, Democrat Mike Levin, an environmental attorney, will face off against Republican Diane Harkey, a member of the State Board of Equalization.

In the New Jersey races, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D) will square off against attorney Seth Grossman (R) in the race to succeed LoBiondo. Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a Navy pilot and former federal prosecutor, will face Republican state Assemblyman Jay Webber, in the race to replace Frelinghuysen.

The two seats moving in favor of the GOP are held by Reps. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterLawmakers target ZTE, Huawei in defense bill There is no blue wave in California Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Momentum for single payer in California? | House voting on opioid bills next week | Trump eyes HHS reorganization MORE (R-Calif.) and David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoThere is no blue wave in California Six takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday McCarthy worries trade war could hurt GOP MORE (R-Calif.).

Hunter is running for reelection against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Obama administration official.

In Tuesday's open primary, Hunter won 40 percent of the vote compared to 16 percent for Campa-Najjar, who finished ahead of a more moderate Democrat, former Navy SEAL Josh Butner.

Hunter faces an FBI investigation into alleged misuse of campaign funds, but Trump won his district by a double-digit margin. Butner's failure to make the general election race could also boost the incumbent.

Cook's rating moved from likely Republican to solid Republican.

Valadao’s seat shifted from lean Republican to likely Republican after he won first place in his primary by a wide margin over Democratic businessman and engineer TJ Cox.