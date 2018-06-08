Cook Political Report shifts 5 races after California, NJ primaries

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the ratings for three House contests in favor of Democrats and two in favor of Republicans following Tuesday’s primaries in California and New Jersey.
The races moving in favor of Democrats are all open-seat races where the Republican incumbent is retiring.
Democrats have long seen all three districts as pick-up opportunities.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Navy sailor pardoned by Trump says he shouldn’t be subject to different standard than Hillary Clinton Hillicon Valley: Deal reached on ZTE, but lawmakers look to block it | New encryption bill | Dems push Ryan for net neutrality vote | Google vows it won't use AI for weapons DOJ to release report on Clinton probe next week MORE won Issa’s seat by 7 points in 2016, but was narrowly defeated by President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump to leave G-7 summit early, travel directly to Singapore Stormy Daniels’s former attorney files defamation suit against her Justice Department seizes reporter's phone, email records in leak probe: report MORE in both of those New Jersey districts.
In the race to replace Issa, Democrat Mike Levin, an environmental attorney, will face off against Republican Diane Harkey, a member of the State Board of Equalization.
In the New Jersey races, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D) will square off against attorney Seth Grossman (R) in the race to succeed LoBiondo. Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a Navy pilot and former federal prosecutor, will face Republican state Assemblyman Jay Webber, in the race to replace Frelinghuysen.
The two seats moving in favor of the GOP are held by Reps. Duncan HunterDuncan Duane HunterLawmakers target ZTE, Huawei in defense bill There is no blue wave in California Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Momentum for single payer in California? | House voting on opioid bills next week | Trump eyes HHS reorganization MORE (R-Calif.) and David ValadaoDavid Goncalves ValadaoThere is no blue wave in California Six takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday McCarthy worries trade war could hurt GOP MORE (R-Calif.).
Hunter is running for reelection against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Obama administration official.
In Tuesday's open primary, Hunter won 40 percent of the vote compared to 16 percent for Campa-Najjar, who finished ahead of a more moderate Democrat, former Navy SEAL Josh Butner.
Hunter faces an FBI investigation into alleged misuse of campaign funds, but Trump won his district by a double-digit margin. Butner's failure to make the general election race could also boost the incumbent.
Cook's rating moved from likely Republican to solid Republican.
Valadao’s seat shifted from lean Republican to likely Republican after he won first place in his primary by a wide margin over Democratic businessman and engineer TJ Cox.