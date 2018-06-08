DNC panel adopts rule requiring candidates to run, serve as a Democrat

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) adopted a new rule on Friday aimed at keeping outsider candidates like Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Trump hopes to normalize relations with North Korea | Senate defense bill would limit help for Saudis in Yemen | US to honor temporary Taliban ceasefire Pelosi: 'Medicare for All' should be 'evaluated' if Dems win House Al Sharpton: Trump on course to win in 2020 because Dems are ‘too tame’ to deal with him MORE from trying to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The new rule, adopted by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, requires all Democratic presidential candidates to be a member of the Democratic Party, Yahoo News reported.

A presidential candidate running for the Democratic nomination must be a member of the party, accept the Democratic nomination and “run and serve” as a member.

Sanders, who has maintained his status as an Independent, fought a tough primary race for the Democratic nomination against eventual Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Navy sailor pardoned by Trump says he shouldn’t be subject to different standard than Hillary Clinton Hillicon Valley: Deal reached on ZTE, but lawmakers look to block it | New encryption bill | Dems push Ryan for net neutrality vote | Google vows it won't use AI for weapons DOJ to release report on Clinton probe next week MORE in 2016.

A source familiar with the discussions told Yahoo News, however, that the rule wasn't targeted at Sanders.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and DNC member, posted a photo on Twitter Friday of the rules change at the meeting in Providence, R.I.

@DNC #RBC just changed the rules to ensure to run for President as a Democrat you need to be A Democrat pic.twitter.com/RyHhV0Exhr — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 8, 2018

“At the time a presidential candidate announces their candidacy publicly, they must publicly affirm that they are a Democrat,” the rule says.

In March, the DNC voted to acknowledge a need to reduce the influence of so-called “superdelegates” in presidential primaries — the unelected delegates who may support any candidate for the party’s nomination, regardless of their state's victor.

Yahoo News reported that the committee did finalize a vote on superdelegates and will decide in August.