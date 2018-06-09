Trump endorses South Carolina governor in primary fight

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tweets condolences after US soldier killed in Somalia Trump floats scrapping all tariffs, barriers at G-7 summit: report Dem rips Trump's call to include Russia in G7: What does Putin have on him? MORE on Saturday tweeted his endorsement for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), urging voters to turn out for the sitting governor in the state's primary contest on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Trump praised McMaster's support for his plan to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall while declining to name any of the governor's competitors.

"Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday!" Trump tweeted.

McMaster faces a primary challenge for the Republican nomination from Catherine Templeton, the state's former labor department director, and businessman John Warren. The winner of Tuesday's contest will face a Democratic challenger in November.

A May 29-31 poll from Target Insyght reported by Ballotpedia indicated that McMaster holds 37 percent support in the state, while Templeton trails at 25 percent. Warren holds 20 percent.

McMaster tweeted Saturday that he was "honored" to have the president's support, and pledged to keep South Carolina "winning" alongside the Trump administration.

"I am honored to have the full support of President Donald Trump. He will go down as one of the greatest presidents in history, and together we will keep South Carolina winning, winning, winning! Vote on June 12!"