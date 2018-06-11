GOP super PAC targets House districts with new $15M ad buys

A top Republican super PAC has reserved another $15 million in television advertising time as it looks to protect GOP-held House districts and preserve the party's hold on the House majority.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the outside group supported by House GOP leadership, is investing in three new districts while boosting spending in seven additional districts as well as in the Minneapolis media market, which reaches four competitive House districts.

The group has booked $2 million in California's 39th Congressional District, where former GOP state Assemblywoman Young Kim will face off against Democratic veteran and lottery winner Gil Cisneros in a battle to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceCalifornia: Ground zero for the 2018 midterms There is no blue wave in California Dems poised for key California gains in bid to retake House MORE (R). CLF is also spending $2 million to protect Rep. Leonard Lance Leonard LanceGOP staves off immigration revolt — for now House Republicans wrestle over immigration deal House immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans MORE (R-N.J.) in his bid against Democrat and former State Department official Tom Malinowski, as well as $1 million to help Rep. John Faso John James FasoWill guns be an issue in midterms? You can bet on it in these districts Lawmakers reach deal on bill to crack down on synthetic opioid imports House immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans MORE (R-N.Y.), who will learn who his Democratic opponent is later this month.

All three races are among the most competitive GOP-held seats in the nation, where Democrats are mounting tough campaigns to flip the districts.

Two-thirds of the new spending ($10 million) will be devoted to protecting Republicans in districts where CLF has already booked advertisers: Reps. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloDACA deadline looms with no deal in sight Dems fret over possible tweaks to bipartisan immigration bill Arizona GOP Senate candidate removes video of her defending DACA MORE (Fla.), Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE (Ill.), Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrA bipartisan approach to protecting racehorses Primary victories fuel new 'Year of the Woman' for Dems The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Republicans see some daylight in midterm polling MORE (Ky.), Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinGOP super PAC targets House districts with new M ad buys What to watch in Tuesday’s primary elections GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE (Maine), Erik Paulsen Erik Philip PaulsenHouse immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans 2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? Republicans fear retribution for joining immigration revolt MORE (Minn.), and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickMore than 100 bipartisan lawmakers urge Pruitt to scrap 'secret science' rule House immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans GOP nearing end game on immigration votes MORE (Pa.), as well as Washington state Rep. Dino Rossi, who is the leading Republican in the race to replace the retiring Rep. Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertLawmakers reach deal on bill to crack down on synthetic opioid imports GOP lawmakers back discharge petition to force immigration votes Major GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts MORE.

“Thanks to Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanAttorney general under Reagan, Bush urges GOP to defend Mueller DOJ not defending DACA in lawsuit brought by Texas DACA deadline looms with no deal in sight MORE and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse passes Trump's plan to claw back billion in spending There is no blue wave in California House panel takes up Trump plan to rescind billion in spending MORE’s leadership in Congress, CLF continues to break fundraising records, allowing us to be more aggressive in adding new races and increasing our previous buys,” Corry Bliss, the executive director of CLF, said in a statement.

“These efforts ensure that CLF will have the resources needed to prevent Republican members of Congress from being outspent this fall."

Bliss went on to note that CLF has $10 million reserved in advertising in the state of California, the key battleground which just held its primaries last week.

In total, CLF has booked $60 million in advertising for 2018's midterms. While candidates receive preferred advertising rates, super PACs and other outside groups have to pay more for advertising. So groups tend to try to lock up advertising earlier before rates rise closer to Election Day.

Democratic groups are similarly booking television spots in key races. In March, the Democratic House Majority PAC announced its first round of buys, $43 million in spending in 33 media markets.