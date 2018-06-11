Dem Senate super PAC reserves $80 million in fall TV ads

A major Democratic super PAC is reserving nearly $80 million in fall TV ads across nine states with marquee Senate races as Democrats mount an uphill battle to take back the Senate majority.

The Senate Majority PAC (SMP) booked airtime in six of the 10 states that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'Excitement in the air' ahead of Kim meeting Trump doubles down on criticism of EU, Canada Merkel: EU will retaliate against Trump tariffs MORE won in 2016: Florida, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota and Montana. The group also reserved ads in three of the Democrats’ best pickup opportunities: Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee.

The ads will start airing after Labor Day and run through the November midterm elections. The SMP didn’t disclose how much will be spent in each state. The super PAC plans to make additional reservations in the coming months as well as reservations for digital ads.

“Democrats' chances in Senate races across the country continue improving because voters see that they are the candidates fighting for hardworking, middle class families," SMP President J.B. Poersch said in a statement.

“We are implementing an aggressive media strategy to combat the Republicans' baseless, partisan attacks and promote our candidates that are fighting for higher wages and lower health care premiums.”

Democrats are facing a tough Senate map — they need to defend incumbents in more than two dozen seats, while Republicans only need to protect eight seats.

But Republicans are looking to hang on to their slim one-seat majority in a cycle where they’re facing strong headwinds, since the president’s party typically loses seats in his first midterm election.

Senate Majority PAC has already poured millions into a handful of Senate battlegrounds where Democrats are playing defense. They’ve also spent heavily to protect Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDem senator won't return 'blue slip' for two Trump court picks Dem presses Trump to get 'Buy American' provisions into water bill Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Trump to sign 'right to try' drug bill next week MORE (D-Wis.), who's faced a barrage of negative ads from GOP outside groups. But Wisconsin was left off the list of initial ad reservations for the fall.

Democrats’ best offensive opportunity is in Nevada, where Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenWhat to watch in Tuesday’s primary elections Dems urge Trump to reinstate top cyber post Overnight Energy: Interior sending officers to southern border | Dem AGs want EPA to halt plan restricting use of science | EPA documents show secrecy push MORE will square off against GOP Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerWhat to watch in Tuesday’s primary elections McConnell cancels Senate's August recess The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by NSSF — Trump reignites anthem war by canceling Eagles visit MORE. Nevada has continued to trend towards Democrats, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP embraces single-payer healthcare attack in California The progressive blue wave is crashing and burning in 2018 Graham: I'm 'not so sure' McCain is right that a majority of Americans back free trade MORE won the state by more than 2 points in 2016.

The party also feels bullish about Arizona, where Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is expected to win the nomination and has been a prolific fundraiser.

Republicans have a heated three-way primary in the Arizona Senate race between establishment favorite Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona GOP Senate candidate removes video of her defending DACA Five ways Congress can address Central American migration right now Overnight Defense: Over 500 amendments proposed for defense bill | Measures address transgender troops, Yemen war | Trump taps acting VA chief as permanent secretary MORE and two opponents running to the right of her: former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Democrats face longer odds in deep-red Tennessee, where the party hasn’t won a Senate seat in nearly 30 years. But the party feels good about former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D), who has led some early polls in a likely matchup against Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnScalise throws support behind Black, Blackburn ahead of Tennessee primary Hillicon Valley: States defy FCC on net neutrality | Facebook gave Chinese companies access to user data | Genealogy service hacked | 26 states get election cyber funds Dems demand FCC oversight hearing MORE (R).