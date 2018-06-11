Trump to hold campaign rally in Minnesota next week

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'Excitement in the air' ahead of Kim meeting Trump doubles down on criticism of EU, Canada Merkel: EU will retaliate against Trump tariffs MORE will hold a campaign rally in Minnesota next week, the first time he's held such an event in a state he lost in the 2016 presidential election.

The rally in Duluth on June 20 will be to tout his administration and stump for Republican candidates ahead of a slew of federal and state races in November.

“The president will meet with Minnesota patriots to report the latest developments for our surging economy, including record-low unemployment and fair trade reforms, and his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," Michael Glassner, COO of the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

It could be viewed as a sign of confidence from Trump on his chances in Minnesota. The president narrowly lost the state, which has been won by every Democratic candidate for president since 1972.

Minnesota will be a battleground in this year's midterm elections and hosts several House seats considered toss-up races.

The campaign rally will take place in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. The district's current representative, Rick Nolan Richard (Rick) Michael NolanRetiring Democratic rep to run for lieutenant governor in Minnesota Congress — when considering women’s health, don’t forget about lung cancer Lawmakers seek to limit US involvement in Yemen's civil war MORE (D), is retiring from Congress to run for lieutenant governor. Republicans have backed Peter Stauber, a county commissioner and a retired police officer, in the race.

Trump lost Minnesota by about 45,000 votes to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP embraces single-payer healthcare attack in California The progressive blue wave is crashing and burning in 2018 Graham: I'm 'not so sure' McCain is right that a majority of Americans back free trade MORE. However, he won the state's 8th District by 16 percentage points.

Democrats have yet to endorse a candidate in a field of prospective nominees, which includes current and former state politicians and a first-time candidate, according to The Star-Tribune.

In addition to each House seat being on the line in November, Minnesota will hold two elections for U.S. Senate.

Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithDem senator won't return 'blue slip' for two Trump court picks The Hill's Morning Report — Trump revisits ‘16 themes for ‘18 candidates Richard Painter makes unlikely Senate bid in Minnesota MORE (D), who was appointed to replace former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDem senator won't return 'blue slip' for two Trump court picks Trump can't hide behind Jeff Sessions, so he lashes out The Hill's Morning Report — Trump revisits ‘16 themes for ‘18 candidates MORE (D) after his resignation, is running to serve the remaining two years of Franken's term.

State Democrats have endorsed Smith. She is facing a primary challenge from Richard Painter, who served as ethics counsel to former President George W. Bush.

State Republicans endorsed state Sen. Karin Housley (R). Dental technician Bob Anderson is also running.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharLawmakers reach deal on bill to crack down on synthetic opioid imports Hillicon Valley: Mueller hits Manafort with more charges | DOJ targets NYT reporter in leak probe | Chinese hacker steals sensitive data from Navy contractor | House votes against reviving tech office Overnight Defense: Trump draws ire for wanting Russia back in G-7 | Movement on defense bills expected next week | Air Force grounds B-1 fleet over safety issue MORE (D-Minn.) is up for reelection for a third term.

High-profile state elections on the ballot in November include the races for governor and attorney general, respectively.

Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Primary results give both parties hopes for November Keith Ellison files to run for Minnesota AG The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Tuesday’s primaries to offer clues for November MORE (D-Minn.) announced last week he is giving up his seat in Congress to run for attorney general. The six-term liberal and deputy director of the Democratic National Committee will face Matt Pelikan in a Democratic primary.

In the governor's race, Reps. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzRetiring Democratic rep to run for lieutenant governor in Minnesota Favored governor candidates snubbed in Minnesota conventions Senate must pass Mission Act to give veterans care they deserve MORE (D) and Erin Murphy (D) are considered the Democratic front-runners, while Republicans have backed local politician Jeff Johnson. Candidates are vying to replace outgoing governor Mark Dayton (D).

Primaries in the state will take place on Aug. 14.

The president has hosted campaign events in recent weeks in Indiana, Tennessee and Michigan.