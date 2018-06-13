Danny Tarkanian is projected to win his Republican congressional primary on Tuesday in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenDanny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Dem Senate super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads MORE (D-Nev.) in November.

The Associated Press called the race for him at 9:30 p.m. PDT.

Tarkanian, who is fresh off a narrow defeat in the district south of Las Vegas in 2016, overcame nine Republicans challengers to win the primary Tuesday. Rosen, a freshman lawmaker, is vacating her seat to run for Senate.

The Nevada businessman was originally running as a GOP primary challenger to incumbent Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDanny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Democrats seize on DOJ's ObamaCare decision ahead of midterms MORE (R-Nev.) but switched to run for the House seat after being urged by President Trump Donald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarkanian, the son of legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, received an endorsement from Trump after announcing that he would run for the 3rd District’s open seat.

Danny Tarkanian ran against Rosen last cycle, but lost by only 1 point, while the president won the district by a similar margin in 2016.

This is Tarkanian’s third congressional bid since 2012. He’s also run for the state Senate, Nevada secretary of State, U.S. Senate and Nevada System of Higher Education Regent.

The 3rd District is slightly more GOP-leaning than its neighboring district currently held by Rep. Ruben Kihuen Ruben Jesus Kihuen BernalDanny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Two former Nevada congressmen set for rematch MORE (D-Nev.), who won’t seek another term after sexual misconduct allegations. The Rosen seat covers the area south of Las Vegas and includes Henderson.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, philanthropist Susie Lee defeated six Democratic challengers. She was the overwhelming favorite for the nomination and was backed early by national Democrats.

Lee is an ally of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidDanny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary McConnell cements his standing in GOP history American people want serious legislators who collaborate across party lines MORE (D-Nev.), who still remains powerful in the state’s political circles. Lee ran last year in Nevada’s 4th District, but came in third in the Democratic primary.