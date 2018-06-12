Sanford: 'I think that I'll end up losing this election'

Speaking at his campaign's election night event, as state Rep. Katie Arrington continued to hold a significant lead over him, Sanford admitted he's likely to be booted from office.

"I've always been a realist and at this point, based on the numbers I see, I think that I'll end up losing this election," he said.

Arrington has blasted Sanford as a "Never Trumper" for his repeated criticism of the president — he argued last year that Trump “has fanned the flames of intolerance” and is one of the leading GOP voices in calling for Trump to release his taxes. Trump even endorsed her bid late Tuesday afternoon in a tweet sent just hours before the polls closed.