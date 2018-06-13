Former Virginia lieutenant governor: This is not the GOP I once knew and loved

A former Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia blasted the GOP on Tuesday after Corey Stewart, a controversial supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE, won the party's nomination for U.S. Senate.

“I am extremely disappointed that a candidate like Corey Stewart could win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate,” Bill Bolling tweeted.

“This is clearly not the Republican Party I once knew, loved and proudly served. Every time I think things can’t get worse they do, and there is no end in sight,” he added.

Bolling served as then-Gov. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Corey Stewart wins Virginia GOP Senate primary War is too deadly for Congress to keep dodging duty on declaring it MORE’s (D) Republican deputy until 2010. He was reelected to serve with Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) until 2014.

Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, won the GOP Senate nomination Tuesday by finishing less than 2 percentage points ahead of state Delegate Nick Freitas.

He now heads to the general election to face Kaine, the incumbent Democratic senator who competed against Trump and Vice President Pence as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLaxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Two former Nevada congressmen set for rematch Dems flip heavy Trump district in Wisconsin MORE’s running mate in the 2016 election.

Stewart's win Tuesday came after he fell short of winning the state’s gubernatorial primary last year after basing his campaign around preserving Confederate statues.

He was also forced to distance himself from a white nationalist who was running for Congress in Wisconsin after reports resurfaced of him praising the candidate.

President Trump urged voters not to “underestimate” the conservative in a congratulatory tweet early Wednesday.

"Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia," Trump wrote. "Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!"