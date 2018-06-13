Warren: GOP tax bill is 'evidence of corruption in Congress'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Health chief grilled on Trump drug pricing plan, ObamaCare case Dems unveil push to secure state voting systems Warren presses health chief over Trump's promise of drug price cuts MORE (D-Mass.) railed against widespread corruption in Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court, taking direct aim at the GOP’s tax law as “evidence of corruption.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s We the People Summit in Washington, D.C., Warren largely focused her speech on economic disparity in the U.S., arguing that the economy unfairly benefits wealthy Americans and corporations over the middle class.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our government has been captured by powerful corporations and millionaires have used their money to rig our economy so it works for them and not for you,” Warren said. “It’s time to call this out for exactly what it is: corruption.”

“That tax bill is evidence of corruption in Congress,” she said to huge applause.

Warren, who is up for reelection in November, is one of several potential 2020 presidential contenders speaking at the summit of progressive and labor activists.

The Massachusetts senator, who has fought for banking regulations and consumer protections, continued with her theme of corruption and knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE over his "deep conflicts of interest."

She also took aim at Republicans for "stealing" a Supreme Court seat, referring to the seat vacated after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans blocked former President Obama's nominee from getting a hearing or vote and kept the seat open until after the 2016 election.

“I want to talk about corruption in the courts. They stole a Supreme Court seat, and they installed union buster Neil Gorsuch on the bench, and now their investment is paying off," Warren said.

Warren repeatedly vowed to protect unions and their rights to collectively bargain, which earned her high praise and applause from the large crowd of labor activists.

“Unions built America’s middle class and unions will rebuild America’s middle class,” Warren said.