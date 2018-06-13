Senate GOP campaign arm has no plans to endorse Republican nominee in Virginia

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has no plans to endorse Corey Stewart, the party's Senate nominee in Virginia, the group's chairman said Wednesday.

Sen. Cory Gardner tells me NRSC has NO plans to endorse VA Senate candidate Corey Stewart, despite Trump tweet expressing support. “We have a big map, right now we are focused on Florida, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana. I don’t see Virginia in it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2018

Stewart, a controversial figure, won the GOP Senate nomination Tuesday night.

He previously made a failed bid for Virginia governor, basing much of his campaign in 2017 around preserving Confederate statues.