Senate GOP campaign arm has no plans to endorse Republican nominee in Virginia

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has no plans to endorse Corey Stewart, the party's Senate nominee in Virginia, the group's chairman said Wednesday.
"We have a big map, right now we are focused on Florida, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana. I don’t see Virginia in it," Sen. Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerTrump stokes confusion with pledge to halt Korean war games Bipartisan lawmakers agree — marijuana prohibition has failed and it’s time to change the law Todd Young in talks about chairing Senate GOP campaign arm MORE (R-Colo.), who leads the Senate GOP campaign arm, told CNN.
Sen. Cory Gardner tells me NRSC has NO plans to endorse VA Senate candidate Corey Stewart, despite Trump tweet expressing support. “We have a big map, right now we are focused on Florida, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana. I don’t see Virginia in it.”— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2018
Stewart, a controversial figure, won the GOP Senate nomination Tuesday night.
He previously made a failed bid for Virginia governor, basing much of his campaign in 2017 around preserving Confederate statues.
Gardner's decision is a break with President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE, who tweeted his congratulations to Stewart on Wednesday morning.
"Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim KaineTimothy (Tim) Michael KaineWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Corey Stewart wins Virginia GOP Senate primary War is too deadly for Congress to keep dodging duty on declaring it MORE, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
It's not the first time Gardner has decided to not endorse a candidate who has received Trump's backing. The committee, under Gardner's leadership, refused to back controversial Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy MooreRoy Stewart MooreEvangelical group plans nearly million push ahead of midterms Kayla Moore, wife of Roy Moore, loses bid for Alabama GOP committee Grimm condemns Donovan after Trump endorsement: Endorsements can't change facts MORE last year.
Even when Trump endorsed Moore a month after the first allegations of sexual misconduct by women who were underage at the time surfaced against the candidate, Gardner refused to follow Trump's endorsement. That put the NRSC at odds with both the White House and the Republican National Committee, which also backed Moore.
Following his win Tuesday, Stewart is now set to face off against Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in November.
Though Republicans are facing a favorable Senate map, Virginia isn't considered a top target. Instead, Republicans are focusing their efforts on a slate of vulnerable Democrats who are up for reelection in red or purple states won by Trump in 2016.
– Ben Kamisar contributed.