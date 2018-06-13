Sherrod Brown tops GOP challenger by 17 points in Ohio Senate poll

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenate panel advances Trump's latest Fed nominees Supreme Court rules in favor of Ohio 'voter purge' Dem senator won't return 'blue slip' for two Trump court picks MORE (D-Ohio) is leading his Republican midterm challenger Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciHow lawmakers have landed an endorsement from Trump Poll: GOP leading Ohio governor's race, but Dem senator up on challenger McConnell sees Ohio in play as confidence about midterms grows MORE (Ohio), according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Fifty-one percent of those polled expressed support for Brown, while 34 percent said they would back Renacci.

The survey found that 58 percent of women supported Brown, while only 25 percent of women said they were behind Renacci.

Brown also enjoys high favorability in the Buckeye State, with 55 percent of Ohio voters approving of his job as senator.

Twenty-two percent of voters said they have a favorable view of Renacci. However, Quinnipiac noted that 50 percent of those polled said they did not know enough about the congressman to form an opinion.

The poll comes as Republicans work to defend both houses of Congress from Democratic gains in November's midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senator: DOJ's ObamaCare argument 'as far-fetched as any I've ever heard' Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Health chief grilled on Trump drug pricing plan, ObamaCare case With caveats, Republicans praise Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un MORE (R-Ky.) revealed last month that he believes Republicans could make a pitch for Brown's seat.

“I saw a survey within the last week in Ohio indicating that race is very competitive. I would certainly add Ohio to the list,” McConnell told The Hill of states where Republicans plan to compete.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from June 7-12 among 1,082 Ohio voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.