New polls show Dem leading Republican in Ohio governor's race

A pair of new polls show Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayFive ways Mulvaney is cracking down on his own agency Consumer bureau drops 9M fine against NJ lender accused of kickback scheme Mulvaney deepens feud with consumer advocates after board shutdown MORE with a lead over Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine in the Ohio gubernatorial race.

A Suffolk University/Cincinnati Enquirer poll of likely midterm voters released Wednesday shows 43 percent backing Cordray. That’s a 7-point lead over DeWine, who was backed by 36 percent of respondents.

And a Quinnipiac University Poll also released Wednesday showed Cordray up over DeWine, 42 percent to 40 percent. However, that gap falls within the poll’s margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac poll also showed that Cordray had a 32 percent favorability rating, with 51 percent of respondent saying they didn’t know enough to form an opinion about him.

DeWine had a 39 percent favorability rating, with 27 percent saying they didn’t know enough to state an opinion.

Cordray, who former President Obama appointed to serve as the first-ever director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, bested former Rep. Dennis Kucinich in the Democratic primary last month.

He and DeWine will face off in November as Democrats seek to take control of the seat currently held by Gov. John Kasich (R), who is term-limited.

The Suffolk University/Cincinnati Enquirer poll interviewed 500 likely Ohio voters from June 6-11 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,082 Ohio voters from June 7-12 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.