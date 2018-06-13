Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel warned Wednesday that those who don't embrace President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti: 'I think that Michael Cohen is in a very, very bad spot' MSNBC reporter: Detained immigrant children 'effectively incarcerated' in Texas facility GOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' MORE's agenda "will be making a mistake."

"Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake," McDaniel tweeted Wednesday night.

Social media users quickly pointed out what appeared to be a threatening tone in McDaniel's tweet.

"What in the actual hell.... is this a threat Ronna?" tweeted Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC's "The View" and daughter of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' CBS: Sanders may leave White House at end of year Arizona GOP Senate candidate walks back past support for 'fringe' candidate Paul Nehlen MORE (R-Ariz.).

"That sounds like a threat," Walter Shaub Walter Michael ShaubGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' Shaub: DOJ must investigate if Trump knew about Cohen debt The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by FICO — Trump’s election day gamble on Iran MORE, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, replied.

"Gross," MSNBC host Chris Hayes responded.

McDaniel's tweet comes one day after Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' Trump tightens grip on GOP In GOP primaries, Trump can hurt someone, but can he help? MORE (R-S.C.), who has been an outspoken critic of the president, lost his primary election.

His opponent, state Rep. Katie Arrington, labeled him a "Never Trumper" in campaign ads and secured an endorsement from the president just hours before polls closed.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA (make American great again). He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina," Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon, referencing the congressman's 2009 affair.

"I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!" he wrote.

Many of the most outspoken critics of Trump within the Republican party are leaving Congress after their current term, including Sanford, Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' Trump tightens grip on GOP Arizona GOP Senate candidate walks back past support for 'fringe' candidate Paul Nehlen MORE (R-Ariz.), Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' Graham to Corker: 'You don't care about the Republican Party because you're leaving' Overnight Defense: Trump defends summit results | GOP chairman tries to clarify canceled war games | House panel advances 4.6B defense bill | Saudis begin Yemen offensive MORE (R-Tenn.), Rep. Ryan Costello Ryan Anthony CostellloGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' GOP immigration compromise faces more hurdles in House Trump tightens grip on GOP MORE and Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentGOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' GOP will vote on immigration next week, sinking discharge petition Ex-GOP lawmakers call on Republicans to speak out against Trump MORE (R-Pa.), who retired last month.