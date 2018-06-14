GOP super PAC targets Pelosi in new 6-figure ad

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a top GOP super PAC allied with House leadership, is out with a new digital ad that doubles down on its strategy of tarring House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Dems want answers on DOJ ObamaCare decision Pelosi, Dems hammer GOP for ‘derailing’ DACA debate Donovan, Grimm face off in Trump-dominated primary MORE (D-Calif.) as "Negative Nancy."

The new spot, which CLF will spend six-figures to promote, points specifically to Pelosi's criticisms of the GOP tax plan and the economic performance under Trump.

The ad quotes Pelosi predicting that the plan would be "armageddon," referring to bonuses Americans received after the plan as "crumbs," and downplaying the unemployment numbers by sarcastically saying "hip hip hurray, unemployment is down."

In a statement corresponding with the ad, CLF executive director Corry Bliss called Pelosi "the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans," arguing that her "out of touch rhetoric helps create a clear contrast this November" during the midterm elections.

Republicans repeatedly have pointed to the strength of the economy as a key piece of ammunition as it tries to fight back against a potential Democratic wave this fall.

But Democrats, like Pelosi, have argued that the top line numbers are not indicative of the experiences of working people, who have seen wage growth flatten in recent years.