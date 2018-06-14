Poll: Casey holds double-digit lead over Barletta in Pa. Senate race

Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyIvanka Trump to press Senate on vocational training bill Dem senator slams Sessions on asylum: The 'inhumanity' of the policy 'is staggering' Philadelphia mayor's aide mocks Trump with photo of crowd celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win MORE Jr. (D) holds a double-digit lead over his GOP challenger, Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaHow lawmakers have landed an endorsement from Trump Pennsylvania lawmakers invite Eagles to Capitol after Trump snub The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Tensions mount for House Republicans MORE, in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll.

The poll, released Thursday, shows Casey with the support of 44 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters, while Barletta has 27 percent.

Forty-two percent of respondents also gave Casey an “excellent” or “good” job ranking.

President Trump endorsed Barletta, who was an early supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential bid, earlier this year.

The poll also shows Gov. Tom Wolf (D) with a similar double-digit lead over his GOP challenger, former state Sen. Scott Wagner.

Forty-eight percent of registered voters in the poll favored Wolf, compared to 29 percent who back Wagner.

Incumbent Democratic senators in other states have also fared well in recent polls.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) holds a 17-point lead over Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

And Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) held an 11-point lead in a match-up against GOP candidate Corey Stewart in a Roanoke College poll released last week. That poll was held ahead of the Virginia Senate primaries, during which Stewart secured the Republican nomination.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said Wednesday that it did not plan to endorse Stewart, a controversial candidate with ties to white nationalists, in the race.

Franklin & Marshall College interviewed 472 Pennsylvania registered voters from June 4 to 10. The poll has a margin of error of 6.5 percentage points.