DNC moves up 2020 convention dates to mid-July

The Democratic National Committee on Friday announced it will host the 2020 nominating convention in mid-July, before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"The Democratic Party is committed to organizing everywhere, and holding the convention in mid-July allows us to continue our work doing exactly that," Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

“My priority is to ensure that the 2020 nominating process is the most open, fair, transparent and inclusive in our party's history. That is exactly why the DNC has started this process early and before we have a full slate of candidates running for president.”

The 2020 Olympics are slated to begin in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24.

The committee said it has yet to pick a location for the convention, but a DNC official confirmed that the committee has asked eight cities — Denver; Atlanta; Houston; New York City; Birmingham, Ala.; Milwaukee; Miami Beach, Fla.; and San Francisco — to submit proposals.

The 2016 nominating convention took place in Philadelphia, Pa., from July 25-28.

"This will not only allow for a unified party, but will ensure that our nominee is in the strongest position to take on Donald Trump or whoever the Republican nominee may be," Perez said in his statement.

The 2020 nominating convention follows the party primary.