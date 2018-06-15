AP: Trump campaign working with former Cambridge Analytica employees

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggested that North Korean TV anchor should get a job in US: report AT&T announces it has completed acquisition of Time Warner Classified Israeli report raises questions about Trump-Kim summit: report MORE's 2020 reelection campaign is working either directly or indirectly with former staffers from the shuttered consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, according to an Associated Press report.

The AP reported on Friday that the campaign is working with at least four former staffers now affiliated with Data Propria, a new consulting firm led by Cambridge Analytica's former head of product Matt Oczkowski.

Oczkowski denied any connection between Data Propria and the Trump campaign to the AP, but said the firm is working with the Republican National Committee (RNC) on the 2018 midterm elections.

But in a conversation, which took place in public and was overheard by the AP, Oczkowski said that he and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale were "doing the president’s work for 2020."

The AP also learned of Data Propria's work with the Trump campaign through other conversations Oczkowski had with political contacts and prospective clients.

Oczkowski later told the AP that anything he has said about Trump's 2020 campaign would have been speculative.

"I’m obviously open to any work that would become available," he said.

One person familiar with Data Propria's work told the AP that the firm had begun work for Trump's 2020 reelection bid, and that the efforts were similar to those by Cambridge Analytica in 2016.

Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that specialized in data analysis, was shuttered last month after it was revealed that it had improperly accessed the data of tens of millions of Facebook users.

The firm worked with the Trump campaign in 2016 to create detailed profiles of voters based on data mined online, a common practice for many digital campaigns.

Parscale told the AP that the Trump campaign had not even begun awarding contracts for 2020 and was "laser focused" on bolstering Republicans' efforts to maintain control of House and increase the party's majority in the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

"Once we do those things, I’ll start working on reelecting President Trump," he told the AP.

Parscale is a part owner of Data Propria's parent company Cloud Commerce, which bought his web development company Giles-Parscale in August for $9 million, according to multiple reports.

Oczkowski acknowledged that three other employees at Data Propria are alums of Cambridge Analytica, but said they were "not going down the psychometrics side of things." Instead, he said, they are focused on data analysis and campaign operations.