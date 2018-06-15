Pence knocks Sherrod Brown in Ohio, boosts Renacci

Vice President Pence went after Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownPence knocks Sherrod Brown in Ohio, boosts Renacci On The Money: Trump imposes B in tariffs on China | China blasts 'fickle' Trump, promises payback | Trump to name consumer bureau director next week Bank regulator faces backlash over comments on racism MORE (D-Ohio) and touted his Republican challenger during a speech in Ohio on Friday evening.

Speaking at an event in Columbus where the focus was on the GOP tax-cuts plan signed in to law in December, Pence ripped Brown for calling the legislation a "scam" and joining with every Senate Democrat to oppose its passage.

"[The Democrats have] gone farther to the left than ever before. I mean, you need to only look at Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown to prove it," Pence told the audience.

"I mean, the hardworking men and women of Ohio deserve to know, when it came time to cut your taxes, Sen. Sherrod Brown voted no," he continued.

"Sherrod Brown actually voted no because he called these historic tax cuts a 'scam,'” Pence said. "The truth is, our tax cuts are delivering a middle class miracle in Columbus and across Ohio. That's the truth."

During the speech, Pence also touted Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciPence knocks Sherrod Brown in Ohio, boosts Renacci Poll: Casey holds double-digit lead over Barletta in Pa. Senate race Sherrod Brown tops GOP challenger by 17 points in Ohio Senate poll MORE (R), the Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate who won the Republican primary last month.

"I met Jim back when he was a businessman trying to be a congressman. And I love to tell people, I was for Jim Renacci before it was cool," Pence told the crowd to laughs.

"He’s a leader who's been standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 Kim Kardashian on running for office: ‘Never say never’ State Dept. warns Americans of terrorist threat at World Cup MORE and our entire administration every day," Pence added."We couldn’t have gotten the tax cuts done without his insight, without his counsel, and without his support."

Renacci is running against Brown in a state Trump won by 8 points in 2016, though Republicans admit that Brown is significantly more popular in the state.

Brown's seat is seen as an uphill battle for the GOP as the party tries to maintain control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a one-seat majority.

The RealClearPolitics polling index shows Brown with about a 15-point lead over Renacci with just under five months to go until November's midterms.

Pence's visit Friday also attracted a number of protesters who interrupted his rally inside the Columbus hotel, according to Cleveland.com.

LGBT activists were also expected to hold a dance party outside Pence's hotel where he was scheduled to speak, with several hundred activists showing up Friday, Cleveland.com reported.