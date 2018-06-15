Trump announces North Dakota rally for June 27

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 Kim Kardashian on running for office: ‘Never say never’ State Dept. warns Americans of terrorist threat at World Cup MORE will hold a campaign rally in North Dakota later this month focusing on his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un as well as economic issues, according to his campaign.

Trump's campaign said in a press release on Friday that the president "is expected to discuss his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the booming economy, including record low unemployment rates."

Trump's rally will be the first he has held in the state, the release notes, as Trump never visited the state during the 2016 campaign. He won the state over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 Inspector general report could convince even skeptics of FBI's anti-Trump bias Giuliani: FBI's Clinton probe 'the most screwed up investigation' I've seen MORE handily, 63 percent to 27 percent.

"Following the President’s historic summit in Singapore and continued great news about our booming economy, this rally will be a high energy experience for the patriots in the great state of North Dakota who will be there with us,” wrote Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer.

The rally will be held June 27, one week after the president's scheduled rally in Duluth, Minn.

North Dakota is home to several close races this election cycle, as Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 Opioid treatment plans must include a trauma-informed approach Dems seek to leverage ObamaCare fight for midterms MORE seeks reelection in the deep red state and faces a challenge from GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 GOP Senate candidates sought support of anti-LGBT group: report Dems seek to leverage ObamaCare fight for midterms MORE (N.D.).

"Far too often in Congress, extreme views on the right and left get all the attention. I believe that you get results by talking with and working with those on either side of the aisle. That's the North Dakota way. It's for that reason that I've been able to accomplish a great deal for our state, Heitkamp said in a statement last year announcing her reelection bid.

Cramer is vacating the state's lone House seat, which will be fought over by former state Sen. Mac Schneider (D) and state Sen. Kelly Armstrong (R).

Cramer previously won reelection in 2016 over Chase Iron Eyes (D), securing 69 percent of the vote compared to his opponent's 23 percent.