Poll: GOP challenger narrowly leads Heitkamp in North Dakota

The Senate race in North Dakota between Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 Opioid treatment plans must include a trauma-informed approach Dems seek to leverage ObamaCare fight for midterms MORE (D) and Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerTrump announces North Dakota rally for June 27 GOP Senate candidates sought support of anti-LGBT group: report Dems seek to leverage ObamaCare fight for midterms MORE (R) is all but a toss-up, a poll released Monday found.

The Mason-Dixon poll showed Cramer with a 4-point lead over Heitkamp, which falls within the survey’s margin of error.

Forty-eight percent of voters said they would support Cramer if the election were held today, while 44 percent said they’d back Heitkamp. Another 8 percent said they are undecided.

The poll surveyed 625 adults in North Dakota between June 13 and June 15. Its margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Heitkamp is among the most vulnerable senators up for re-election in November. President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-ethics chief calls on Trump to end 'monstrous' migrant policies Laura Bush blasts Trump migrant policy as 'cruel' and 'immoral' US denies report of coalition airstrike on Syria MORE won North Dakota in the 2016 presidential election by roughly 36 percentage points over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThere are many unanswered questions about FBI culture FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts offers to testify on Capitol Hill Giuliani wants 'full and complete' investigation into Russia probe's origins MORE.

The president is scheduled to make a trip to Fargo, N.D., on June 27, ostensibly to rally support for Cramer.

It’s true. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is coming to Fargo June 27th at Scheels Arena. Details coming soon. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/3JcfuMb4Yn — Kevin Cramer (@kevincramer) June 15, 2018

Cramer has recently expressed frustration with Trump's perceived friendly relationship with Heitkamp.

The president called her onto the stage at a tax event in North Dakota last year, and his staff invited her to a bill signing last week at the White House.