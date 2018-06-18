Koch brothers group won't back Stewart in Virginia

The conservative group Americans for Prosperity will not back Republican nominee Corey Stewart in the Virginia Senate race this November.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the group, the political arm of GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch, will sit out Stewart’s effort to defeat incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineGOP senator: Family separation policy 'inconsistent' with American values RNC mum on whether it will support Trump-backed Corey Stewart GOP Senate candidate accuses Chris Cuomo’s father of anti-Semitic remarks in heated exchange MORE (D-Va.). Stewart has faced scrutiny for his ties to white nationalists.

Stewart won the GOP primary in Virginia last week, narrowly edging out the more moderate state Del. Nick Freitas.

Americans for Prosperity provided financial support to Stewart’s opponents during his unsuccessful run in last year's Republican primary for governor.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has also said it has no plans to endorse Stewart.

Despite those groups rejecting Stewart, President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-ethics chief calls on Trump to end 'monstrous' migrant policies Laura Bush blasts Trump migrant policy as 'cruel' and 'immoral' US denies report of coalition airstrike on Syria MORE has offered his support. He congratulated Stewart on his primary win while slamming Kaine, who served as running mate to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThere are many unanswered questions about FBI culture FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts offers to testify on Capitol Hill Giuliani wants 'full and complete' investigation into Russia probe's origins MORE.

"Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia," Trump tweeted. "Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!"

Stewart has aligned himself closely with Trump on the campaign trail. He has also garnered support from noted white nationalists.

After his primary win, Stewart told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he does not agree with racist or anti-Semitic views, but did not disavow the support of individuals who hold those beliefs.

"I take support from whoever wants to give it to me. That does not mean I support their views," Stewart said. "I do not want to have anything to do with anyone who is racist and bigoted or anti-Semitic."