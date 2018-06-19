House Dems raise record $11.3 million in May

The House Democrats’ campaign arm brought in a record $11.3 million in May, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced on Tuesday.

The DCCC said it raised $3 million more last month than in May of 2016. Of the committee’s total May fundraising haul this year, the DCCC raised about $3.3 million through online donations.

Since the beginning of the 2018 cycle, the DCCC has raised about $162 million, with nearly $60 million of that haul coming through online contributions. The committee ended May with $60.6 million cash on hand.

“The outpouring of support from grassroots donors is further evidence that Democrats are unified behind the goal of taking back the House,” said Rep. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), the DCCC's chairman.

“While it’s clear that Democrats will be outspent by Republican dark secret outside groups, California demonstrated that the DCCC will not be out-organized or out-worked in the midterms,” he added.

House Democrats heavily outspent Republicans in California’s “jungle” primaries earlier this month. National Democratic groups, including the DCCC, spent millions to avoid getting boxed out of the general election. The party was fearful that because of its crowded field of candidates, Democrats could split the vote and have two Republicans advance to the November elections.

But Democrats made the ballot in every House race, including the seven GOP-held seats in California that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKoch brothers group won't back Stewart in Virginia Giuliani says his demand for Mueller probe to be suspended was for show Poll: GOP challenger narrowly leads Heitkamp in North Dakota MORE won in 2016.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House Republicans’ campaign arm, has yet to release its May numbers.

The DCCC has outpaced the NRCC for most of last year and a few months in early 2018, with the exception of January. In April, the NRCC lost its cash-on-hand advantage to its Democratic counterpart for the first time this election cycle.