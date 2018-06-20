Dem presidential hopefuls seize on Trump border policy

Democratic hopefuls for president are seizing on the separation of children from their guardians at the border to blast the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy as inhumane.

The controversy, which has received wall-to-wall coverage on cable news, has given the Democrats a chance to compete in criticizing the Trump administration while trying out appeals to Hispanic voters.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem lawmaker calls on Nielsen to resign over ‘volume of lies’ about family separations Tucker Carlson: Ruling class cares more about foreigners than their own people The Memo: Child separation crisis risks ‘Katrina moment’ for Trump MORE (D-Calif.) generated a string of headlines when she became the first lawmaker to call for the resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenTrump administration sending babies, children to 'tender age' shelters in Texas: report Trump defends Nielsen amid criticism over family separations Chanting activists confront DHS secretary during dinner at Mexican restaurant MORE, Trump’s embattled Homeland Security secretary.

Harris, 53, called Trump’s policy a “human rights abuse.”



Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandActress Marcia Gay Harden urges Congress to boost Alzheimer's funding Gillibrand on Trump family separation policy: ‘It is an evil, dark thing’ Senate passes 6B defense bill MORE (D-N.Y.), 51, on Tuesday called the zero tolerance policy “an evil, dark thing” during a Politico podcast, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren on family separation policy: Trump is ‘taking America to a dark and ugly place’ Overnight Defense: States pull National Guard troops over family separation policy | Senators question pick for Afghan commander | US leaves UN Human Rights Council On The Money — Sponsored by Prudential — Markets roiled by Trump's new tariff threat | Trump lashes out at Canada over trade | Warren looks to block Trump pick for consumer agency MORE (D-Mass.) railed against President Trump Donald John TrumpConservatives express concern over House GOP immigration bill Poll: McSally holds 14-point lead in Arizona GOP Senate primary Trump defends Nielsen amid criticism over family separations MORE’s refusal to change course.

“@realdonaldtrump could pick up the phone and stop the separation of families seeking refuge in the US,” Warren, 68, wrote Monday on Twitter. “Instead, he continues to hold thousands of kids hostage to try and get Congress to pay for his stupid wall. This is his policy, and he can stop it.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHeckler yells ‘Mr. President, f--- you’ as Trump arrives at Capitol Veteran New York Dems face upstart challengers Senate passes 6B defense bill MORE (I-Vt.) sent an email to his campaign list of supporters to blast the policy, the third time in recent days that he has spoken about the issue.

Earlier this week, Sanders delivered a speech on the floor urging Congress to take action.

“The United States of America is not and must never be about locking up little children in cages on the southern border,” Sanders, 76, said. “And right now we have the opportunity and must take advantage of that opportunity to pass legislation to end that horrific practice.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTo strengthen our democracy, we need to remove obstacles that keep students from voting Members of Congress demand new federal gender pay audit The Hill's Morning Report — Can the economy help Republicans buck political history in 2018? MORE (D-N.J.) called it a “shameful chapter in American history” and said the policy is “morally scarring this country.”

“This is a low point for me as an American,” Booker, 49, said. “This is really one of the lowest points for me that is heartbreaking for me as an American to see my country engage in behavior that is so despicable, so morally reprehensible. … All of us should be hurting right now.”

A CNN poll out this week shows that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the policy of taking migrant children and placing them in government facilities. At the same time, nearly 60 percent of Republicans support the policy.

Trump has repeatedly sought to blame Democrats for the policy, making an argument that a law requires parents to be separated from children. In reality, as Republican and Democratic lawmakers have noted, there is no such law and the past two administrations, led by former Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, chose not to separate families.

“Democrats are the problem,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters.”

“We must always arrest people coming into our country illegally,” he wrote in another tweet. “Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our country illegally on numerous occasions.”

In a third tweet, Trump called on Congress to “change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration.”

“Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security,” he said.