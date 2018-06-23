GOP candidate who beat Sanford seriously injured in car accident

GOP candidate Katie Arrington, who defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump tweet may doom House GOP effort on immigration Sanford: GOP does 'not need to be subservient' to Trump GOP rep refutes Trump's account of Sanford attacks: 'People were disgusted' MORE (R-S.C.) in her district’s primary last week, was seriously injured in a two-car accident on Friday night.

Arrington’s campaign consultant Michael Mule told The Post and Courier this morning that the candidate is out of surgery and recovering. She will undergo another surgery today and her hospital stay is expected to last two weeks, according to the paper.

Arrington was reportedly on her way to Hilton Head, S.C., where she was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization, when her vehicle was struck by another car driving in the wrong lane. The driver in the other car was killed, according to the report.

Arrington reportedly sustained injuries to her back, broke several ribs and will have to undergo major surgery that includes the removal of a portion of her small intestine.

Arrington's Democratic opponent in the general election, Joe Cunningham, said his campaign is suspending all activities until further notice in light of the accident.

"Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington," he tweeted early Saturday morning. "Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us."

“As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family,” her campaign tweeted. “And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpTom Arnold claims to have unreleased 'tapes' of Trump Cohen distances himself from Tom Arnold, says they did not discuss Trump US military indefinitely suspends two training exercises with South Korea MORE and Sanford both separately tweeted Saturday that their "thoughts and prayers" are with Arrington during her recovery.

Trump tweeted his support for Arrington two weeks ago, a move he said boosted her over her primary opponent and vocal Trump critic Sanford. Arrington, who is a pro-Trump South Carolina state representative, took just over half the GOP primary vote in a surprising upset. Sanford was the second House member to lose a primary in 2018, following Rep. Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerElection Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral Hillicon Valley: Deal reached on ZTE, but lawmakers look to block it | New encryption bill | Dems push Ryan for net neutrality vote | Google vows it won't use AI for weapons Lawmakers scrutinize Google, Twitter's relationship with Chinese phone makers MORE (R-N.C.)

The Hill reached out to Arrington’s campaign for comment.

