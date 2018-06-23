Trump rips Conor Lamb as '#LambTheSham' in endorsing his GOP opponent

President Trump Donald John TrumpTom Arnold claims to have unreleased 'tapes' of Trump Cohen distances himself from Tom Arnold, says they did not discuss Trump US military indefinitely suspends two training exercises with South Korea MORE attacked Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb (D) in a pair of tweets Saturday morning that endorsed Lamb's opponent, Rep. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusConservation group launches M campaign to save public parks bill Primaries foretell ‘Year of Women’ for next Congress Democrats must vote for electable candidates to win big in November MORE (R-Pa.), in the battle for the state's newly drawn 17th District.

Trump tweeted his support for Rothfus on Saturday as Vice President Pence headed to the state to campaign for Rothfus. He also resurfaced a nickname for Lamb, "Lamb the Sham."

ADVERTISEMENT

The two congressmen are dueling for the newly drawn district, currently held by Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton Cartwright2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? Koch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign House Dems see chance for big gains in Pennsylvania MORE (D), who himself was redistricted to Pennsylvania's 8th District.

".@VP Pence is heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where we have both strongly endorsed one of the finest men around, Congressman Keith @RothfusForPA. He is running against #LambTheSham, who is telling everyone how much he likes me, but he will only vote with Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMark Penn: Dems could win House, but Pelosi not guaranteed speakership On The Money — Sponsored by Prudential — Trump floats tariffs on European cars | Nikki Haley slams UN report on US poverty | Will tax law help GOP? It's a mystery The American economy is stronger than ever six months after tax cuts MORE. Keith is strong on borders and tough on crime — and loves cutting taxes! #MAGA" Trump tweeted.

.@VP Pence is heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where we have both strongly endorsed one of the finest men around, Congressman Keith @RothfusForPA. He is running against #LambTheSham, who is telling... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

...everyone how much he likes me, but he will only vote with Nancy Pelosi. Keith is strong on borders and tough on crime — and loves cutting taxes! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Trump has previously claimed that Lamb was elected to Pennsylvania's 18th District in a special election this year only because of his support for the Trump administration's policies, including erroneously stating that Lamb supported the GOP tax plan.

“The young man last night that ran, he said, ‘Oh, I’m like Trump. Second Amendment, everything. I love the tax cuts, everything.’ He ran on that basis,” the president told donors after Lamb's victory, according to The Atlantic. “He ran on a campaign that said very nice things about me. I said, ‘Is he a Republican? He sounds like a Republican to me.’ ”

The Cook Political Report rates Pennsylvania's newly drawn 17th District, the result of the state Supreme Court finding the old state map unconstitutional, a "toss-up" heading into November's midterm elections where Democrats hope to pick up 23 seats and retake the House.

This article was updated at 11:33 a.m. to clarify Rep. Lamb's stance on the GOP tax reform bill, passed in December.