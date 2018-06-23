Trump calls Nevada Dem Senate candidate 'Wacky Jacky,' renews 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

President Trump Donald John TrumpTom Arnold claims to have unreleased 'tapes' of Trump Cohen distances himself from Tom Arnold, says they did not discuss Trump US military indefinitely suspends two training exercises with South Korea MORE slammed the Democratic lawmaker challenging Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTreasury gave special designation to Nevada county after GOP lobbying: report The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Immigration drama grips Washington The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — GOP lawmakers race to find an immigration fix MORE (R-Nev.) on Saturday, dubbing Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenTrump to attend fundraiser for Heller Dems seek to seize on data privacy as midterm issue Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary MORE (D-Nev.) "Wacky Jacky" in a fiery campaign speech.

Speaking at the Nevada state GOP convention, Trump attacked Rosen for campaigning with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money — Sponsored by Prudential — Trump floats tariffs on European cars | Nikki Haley slams UN report on US poverty | Will tax law help GOP? It's a mystery Bill to protect work licenses of student loan debtors is welcome development Federal court rules consumer bureau structure unconstitutional MORE (D), whom he again called the racially charged nickname "Pocahontas."

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Heller's] opponent wants to raise taxes," Trump said, to boos. "She wants to raise taxes, think of it. I mean, it's ridiculous. Should I mention her name?"

Trump paused as the crowd egged him on to say the name.

"I have a great nickname for her," Trump added. "Wacky Jacky. You don't want her as your senator."

"Wacky Jacky is campaigning with Pocahontas, you believe this? In your state!" he added.

"I have a great nickname for her... Wacky Jacky."@POTUS unleashes his nickname for @RosenforNevada. pic.twitter.com/djhTUOTb7I — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2018

Rosen responded to Trump's attacks later Saturday afternoon, dubbing her opponent a "rubber stamp" for Trump in Washington.

“The President is attacking me with lies and petty insults because I’m not afraid to stand up to him," Rosen said in a statement to The Hill. "Dean Heller has been a rubber stamp for Donald Trump in Washington, caving to the President’s divisive agenda at Nevada’s expense. This was Senator Heller’s reward for his loyalty.”

Trump has used the "Pocahontas" nickname to refer to questions surrounding Warren's claims of Native American heritage. A Washington Post fact-checker wrote in 2016 that there was "no official documentation" found to support her claims.

Heller is seen as a vulnerable Republican ahead of midterm elections, where Democrats are hoping to pick up two seats and flip the Senate. But, the Nevada lawmaker has secured Trump's support and saw a primary challenger back out of the race earlier this year at the president's urging.

Tickets for Saturday's fundraiser for Heller ranged from $15,000 to $50,000, according to an invitation obtained by CNN.

An April poll of the Nevada Senate race showed Heller leading Rosen by just 1 point, according to the Nevada Independent/Mellman Group survey.

— Updated 6:03 p.m.