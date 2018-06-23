Nevada Dem Senate candidate fires back at Trump: 'I’m not afraid to stand up to him'

Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) fired back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTom Arnold claims to have unreleased 'tapes' of Trump Cohen distances himself from Tom Arnold, says they did not discuss Trump US military indefinitely suspends two training exercises with South Korea MORE on Saturday after he dubbed her "Wacky Jacky" during a campaign speech in Nevada.

“The President is attacking me with lies and petty insults because I’m not afraid to stand up to him," Rosen said in a statement after the rally. "Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTreasury gave special designation to Nevada county after GOP lobbying: report The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Immigration drama grips Washington The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — GOP lawmakers race to find an immigration fix MORE has been a rubber stamp for Donald Trump in Washington, caving to the President’s divisive agenda at Nevada’s expense. This was Senator Heller’s reward for his loyalty.”

Rosen, who is challenging Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) in this fall's midterm elections, was singled out by Trump during the Nevada state GOP convention.

"[Heller's] opponent wants to raise taxes," Trump said, to boos. "She wants to raise taxes, think of it. I mean, it's ridiculous. Should I mention her name?"

Trump paused as the crowd cheered him on to reveal her nickname.

"I have a great nickname for her," Trump added. "Wacky Jacky. You don't want her as your senator."

Heller is considered to be vulnerable in his Senate race, with Democrats hoping to pick up his seat to help flip the Senate.

A Nevada Independent/Mellman Group survey from April showed Heller leading Rosen by just 1 point.