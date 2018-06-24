South Carolina GOP candidate expected to make full recovery after car accident

South Carolina Republican candidate Katie Arrington is expected to make a full recovery after she was seriously injured in a car accident on Friday.

"Katie may require one more minimal procedure, but that is not certain at this time. It is still expected that Katie will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery," Arrington's campaign said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Her campaign said Arrington underwent two surgeries without complications on Sunday.

"Katie Arrington had two major surgeries today – the first to complement the initial surgery performed Friday night on her abdomen. The second surgery was for the spinal fracture. Both surgeries went extremely well," "With the second surgery, the fracture, the spinal cord impingement and the instability were all addressed, went very well, and with no complications."

"The doctors have made it clear that, despite the fact all of the injuries were very serious and all surgeries were very complicated, Katie will have no neurological deficits or limitations moving forward. And she is expected to be out of bed and walking as early as next few days,"

Arrington, an ardent Trump supporter, defeated Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordSouth Carolina GOP candidate expected to make full recovery after car accident Flake: Trump has 'unfortunately' redefined Republican Party GOP candidate who beat Sanford seriously injured in car accident MORE (R-S.C.) in her district's primary last week, advancing into the general election battle for the House seat.

The update comes after Arrington's car was struck by another car driving in the wrong lane while she was en route to Hilton Head, S.C.

Arrington's Democratic opponent in the general election, Joe Cunningham, announced on Saturday that his campaign is suspending all activities until further notice in the wake of the accident.

"Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington," he tweeted early Saturday morning. "Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us."

President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Fallon responds to Trump: I'll donate to pro-immigrant nonprofit in his name South Carolina GOP candidate expected to make full recovery after car accident Official: US to present North Korea with timeline, 'specific asks' MORE reached out to Arrington on Twitter.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families," he said.