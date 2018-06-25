Kamala Harris on 2020 presidential bid: ‘I’m not ruling it out’

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRaces to watch in Tuesday’s primaries Angus King: Congress shouldn't abolish ICE, should 'absolutely' examine it Kamala Harris: Trump's treatment of migrants is 'a crime against humanity' MORE (D-Calif.) in a recent interview said she won’t rule out a run for president in 2020.

During an interview Sunday with MSNBC’s “KasieDC,” Harris said that “right now” she is focused on 2018.

“I mean, listen, right now, I’m focused on this. I’m focused on a lot of other things,” Harris told host Kasie Hunt.

But the host pressed Harris on a possible presidential bid. The senator has often been floated as a potential challenger to President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Fallon responds to Trump: I'll donate to pro-immigrant nonprofit in his name South Carolina GOP candidate expected to make full recovery after car accident Official: US to present North Korea with timeline, 'specific asks' MORE in 2020.

“But you’re not ruling it out?” Hunt asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not ruling it out,” Harris responded.

Harris, 53, was elected to the Senate in 2016, taking over the seat vacated by Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerThe ‘bang for the buck’ theory fueling Trump’s infrastructure plan Kamala Harris endorses Gavin Newsom for California governor Dems face hard choice for State of the Union response MORE (D-Calif.) upon her retirement.

Harris has been a vocal critic of the president's immigration policies, including the recent "zero tolerance" policy at the border that caused the separation of children from their families.

Harris called the immigration policy “a crime against humanity” after visiting a migrant detention facility last week.

Other Democratic senators have been floated as possible 2020 contenders, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDem presidential hopefuls seize on Trump border policy To strengthen our democracy, we need to remove obstacles that keep students from voting Members of Congress demand new federal gender pay audit MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: Defense spending bill amendments target hot-button issues | Space Force already facing hurdles | Senators voice 'deep' concerns at using military lawyers on immigration cases Senators 'deeply troubled' military lawyers being used for immigration cases Senate moving ahead with border bill, despite Trump MORE (D-N.Y.).