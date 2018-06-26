McConnell-linked super PAC reserves $24M in fall TV ads

A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBottom Line Senate passes first 2019 funding bill GOP candidate plans 'brutal and vicious' campaign against Kaine in Virginia MORE (R-Ky.) has reserved $24 million in its first round of fall TV ads in three marquee Senate battlegrounds states.

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) will be running ads in Missouri and North Dakota, where Republicans will be trying to flip seats in two states that President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen's lawyers argue 12,000 items protected by attorney-client privilege: reports Former migrant detention facility worker leaks footage from inside facility to MSNBC Trump misidentifies Appalachian Trail as 'Tallahassee Trail' while mocking Sanford MORE won by double digits in 2016.

SLF reserved $10.5 million in Missouri, where it is looking to topple Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillTrump, midterm pressures complicate immigration fight Manchin used Heimlich manuever on McCaskill during caucus luncheon Nail manufacturing exec who voted for Trump blames him for layoffs, asks Democrat for help MORE (D), who is expected to face Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) in the fall. Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 points.

The super PAC booked $2.3 million in North Dakota, which Trump carried by nearly 36 points. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampMulvaney aims to cement CFPB legacy by ensuring successor's confirmation Heitkamp ad highlights record as Senate race heats up Supreme Court rules states can require online sellers to collect sales tax MORE (D) is set to square off against Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerHeitkamp ad highlights record as Senate race heats up GOP lawmaker compares cages for migrant children to chain-link fences on playgrounds Election Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral MORE (R).

McCaskill and Cramer are top targets for Republicans, as the party looks to expand on its slim 51-seat majority. Democrats have a tough Senate map where they’re defending about two dozen seats — including 10 states that Trump won — while Republicans only need to protect eight seats.

But Repulicans also face a challenging year since the president’s party typically loses seats in his first midterm election.

SLF will also spend $11.2 million in Nevada, where they playing defense for Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThe Hill's Morning Report — Exploding immigration controversy vexes Washington Nevada Dem Senate candidate fires back at Trump: 'I’m not afraid to stand up to him' Trump calls Nevada Dem Senate candidate 'Wacky Jacky,' renews 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren MORE (R), who’s considered the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection. Trump lost Nevada by more than 2 points. Heller is facing Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenThe Hill's Morning Report — Exploding immigration controversy vexes Washington Nevada Dem Senate candidate fires back at Trump: 'I’m not afraid to stand up to him' Trump calls Nevada Dem Senate candidate 'Wacky Jacky,' renews 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren MORE (D) in November.

The ads will start running after Labor Day, and SLF is expected to make additional multimillion-dollar ad buys as November draws closer.

The Washington Examiner first reported on SLF’s ad reservations.

The Senate Majority PAC (SMP), a PAC with ties to Democratic leadership, announced earlier this month that it's reserving nearly $80 million in general election ads across nine states with top Senate races.

Those include six of the 10 states that Trump carried: Florida, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota and Montana. SMP is also reserving ads in three of Democrats’ best pickup opportunities: Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee. SMP didn’t disclose the spending breakdown.