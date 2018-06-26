Millionaire businessman wins Dem House primary in Md.

Democrat David Trone won his congressional primary Tuesday in a victory that puts the businessman in strong position to win a House seat after spending tens of millions of dollars on his political career.

The Associated Press called the race for Trone at 11:11 p.m. EDT.

The co-founder of Total Wine & Spirits, Trone spent $10 million of his personal fortune on his bid this cycle, dwarfing the spending of his Democratic opponents, all of whom spent less than $2 million combined on their campaigns.

This is Trone’s second attempt at winning a Democratic congressional primary — he spent $13 million of his own money during his unsuccessful 2016 bid.

The Democrat will be favored to win the seat in November considering the Democratic Party’s control over the suburban Washington, D.C., district.