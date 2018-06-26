Polls: Dems lead in three key Senate races

Democratic Senate candidates are leading in three key battleground states as the party looks to defend a difficult map ahead of the November midterm elections, according to new polls.

Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe American economy is stronger than ever six months after tax cuts Dem senators introduce bill to ban controversial voter purges The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — GOP lawmakers race to find an immigration fix MORE (D) are both leading their GOP challengers by double digits, while Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonDem senator to grill HHS secretary over denied entry at detention facility Overnight Defense: Defense spending bill amendments target hot-button issues | Space Force already facing hurdles | Senators voice 'deep' concerns at using military lawyers on immigration cases Rubio heckled by protestors outside immigration detention facility MORE (D) is up by just 4 points, about the margin of error in the new NBC News/Marist polls released Tuesday evening.

The results show how some of the major Senate races this cycle are shaping up with less than five months until Election Day.

In Arizona, Sinema has mounted a strong candidacy that's unified the party as several Republican candidates continue to battle ahead of their primary Aug. 28.

Brown continues to hold a significant lead in Ohio as Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciPence knocks Sherrod Brown in Ohio, boosts Renacci Poll: Casey holds double-digit lead over Barletta in Pa. Senate race Sherrod Brown tops GOP challenger by 17 points in Ohio Senate poll MORE (R) has struggled to close the gap after winning his own primary in early May.

And the Florida battle between Nelson and the state's deep-pocketed Republican Gov. Rick Scott is expected to be one of the premier races in the country — as well as one of the costliest.

As the presumptive Democratic nominee, Sinema leads Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Trump caves under immense pressure — what now? McSally takes hard line on immigration in Arizona primary Election Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral MORE (R), the frontrunner in the Arizona GOP primary, by 11 points in the new poll. Former state Sen. Kelli Ward trails Sinema by 10 points, while former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is behind the Democrat by 25 points.

McSally leads the crowded primary field with 30 percent to Ward's 28 percent, with Arpaio sitting in third with the support of 21 percent of respondents.

Democrats are bullish on flipping the Arizona seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeTrump's move to halt family separations leaves questions unanswered Flake: Trump has 'unfortunately' redefined Republican Party Flake: Trump's attacks on Democrats 'bothersome,' unhelpful in immigration debate MORE (R) — Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCaucus states mull primaries ahead of 2020 Dem fight Trump demands open-door hearing for FBI agent who pledged to 'stop' him Hillary Clinton on Trump not wanting due process for illegal immigrants: 'Who is next?' MORE only lost the state by 4 points in 2016 and the party believes a combination of strong turnout and lengthy GOP primary will help them in the fall.

Republicans have sought to counter that enthusiasm by arguing that the race will narrow once the party coalesces around a candidate, pointing to the deep-red history of the state.

In Ohio, the NBC poll shows Brown leading Renacci by 13 points in a state where Republicans came into the cycle confident they could knock off the longtime incumbent.

So far, public polling shows Brown leading by double-digits, and while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBottom Line Senate passes first 2019 funding bill GOP candidate plans 'brutal and vicious' campaign against Kaine in Virginia MORE (R-Ky.) recently told The Hill he's more confident about his party's chances in the state, he also left the state off his list of top targets during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Nelson's 4-point lead in Florida, 49 percent to 45 percent, is good news for a campaign that's seen the race tighten since Scott officially launched his bid in April.

Scott has shown a willingness to spend his vast personal wealth on his political bids, only adding to the likelihood that the race will become one of the most expensive on the Senate map this year.

Democrats have taken aim at Scott's at times polarizing tenure leading the state, as well as his friendliness to President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen's lawyers argue 12,000 items protected by attorney-client privilege: reports Former migrant detention facility worker leaks footage from inside facility to MSNBC Trump misidentifies Appalachian Trail as 'Tallahassee Trail' while mocking Sanford MORE. But Republicans see Nelson as beatable and have begun to rough him up in the weeks after Scott announced his bid.

The Arizona poll reached 839 registered voters between June 17-21 with an overall margin of error of 4.5 percentage points and a margin of error of 6.7 percentage points for the 371 Republican primary voters polled.

The Florida survey of 947 registered voters contacted during the same period has a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

In Ohio, the poll surveyed 778 registered voters between June 17-22 with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.