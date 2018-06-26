Delgado wins Dem primary in N.Y. race to unseat Faso

Attorney Antonio Delgado is projected to win his crowded Democratic primary, setting up a high-profile race against Rep. John Faso John James FasoRaces to watch in Tuesday’s primaries Fighting back against the opioid crisis GOP super PAC targets House districts with new M ad buys MORE (R-N.Y.).

The Associated Press called the race for Delgado at 11:15 p.m. EDT.

Delgado, a Rhodes scholar, defeated six other Democratic contenders in Tuesday’s primary. He will now face off against Faso in a top House race being targeted by Democrats.

Delgado was the fundraising leader, bringing in more than $2.2 million during the primary campaign. He previously worked in Los Angeles, where he started a hip-hop record label.

The primary for the 19th district was seen as a wide open fight with a big price tag. Between the seven Democratic candidates, they raised more than $7 million and spent almost $5 million.

While it’s considered a swing seat, President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen's lawyers argue 12,000 items protected by attorney-client privilege: reports Former migrant detention facility worker leaks footage from inside facility to MSNBC Trump misidentifies Appalachian Trail as 'Tallahassee Trail' while mocking Sanford MORE won Faso’s district by almost 7 points in 2016. But Democrats believe they still have a shot at reclaiming the seat since it was previously carried twice by former President Obama.